Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Victims of Rochester shooting were not intended targets: Police

Victims of Rochester shooting were not intended targets: Police

Rochester police Captain Frank Umbrino said investigators believe there were between three and four shooters. Authorities said both victims were 19.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 06:14 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Rochester New York

Police markers spread across the street to mark areas for police to collect evidence after a fatal shooting during a backyard house party on Pennsylvania Avenue near Sixth Street in Rochester, New York. (AP photo)

Police believe that the two victims who were killed in a shooting early Saturday in Rochester, New York, were not the intended targets.

Gunfire at a backyard party killed two people and wounded 14 others on Saturday. Rochester police Captain Frank Umbrino said during a news conference that an argument sparked the shooting at the party.

Umbrino said investigators believe there were between three and four shooters. Authorities said both victims were 19.

“Our community has been hurting enough already,” Rochester City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot said. “This is just another thing on top of all the things that we’ve been going through.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
Sep 20, 2020 04:55 IST
Mercury rises in north as monsoon loses steam
Sep 20, 2020 04:59 IST
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meet with chief ministers on Sept 23
Sep 20, 2020 06:06 IST
MJ Akbar Defamation case: Priya Ramani seeks acquittal
Sep 20, 2020 03:04 IST

latest news

Donald Trump says he expects to nominate Ginsburg replacement next week
Sep 20, 2020 06:46 IST
Helium balloons explode during PM Modi’s birthday fete in Chennai, BJP workers injured
Sep 20, 2020 06:46 IST
As Covid-19 cases rise, UK eyes more curbs
Sep 20, 2020 06:46 IST
Girls are quitting school to work in coronavirus-battered rural Asia
Sep 20, 2020 06:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.