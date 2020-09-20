Victims of Rochester shooting were not intended targets: Police

By Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Rochester New York

Police markers spread across the street to mark areas for police to collect evidence after a fatal shooting during a backyard house party on Pennsylvania Avenue near Sixth Street in Rochester, New York. (AP photo)

Police believe that the two victims who were killed in a shooting early Saturday in Rochester, New York, were not the intended targets.

Gunfire at a backyard party killed two people and wounded 14 others on Saturday. Rochester police Captain Frank Umbrino said during a news conference that an argument sparked the shooting at the party.

Umbrino said investigators believe there were between three and four shooters. Authorities said both victims were 19.

“Our community has been hurting enough already,” Rochester City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot said. “This is just another thing on top of all the things that we’ve been going through.”