Sections
Home / World News / Vietnam PM warns of economic crisis, Chinese aggression at ASEAN summit

Vietnam PM warns of economic crisis, Chinese aggression at ASEAN summit

Without directly mentioning China, Phuc admitted that “strategic problems between big countries had become clear and had deepened.”

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 10:41 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hanoi

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses The 36th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit video conference, attended by other ASEAN leaders in Hanoi. (REUTERS)

Vietnam on Friday warned the virus pandemic had swept away years of economic gains as Southeast Asian leaders met online for a summit that will also be dominated by anxiety over Beijing’s moves in the flashpoint South China Sea.

The current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) also wants to use the summit to inject momentum into talks on a sprawling China-backed trade pact, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

A deal, which aimed to loop in half the world’s population and third of its GDP, has been hampered by India’s refusal to join over access to its market for cheap goods from China, the regional superpower it is now locked in a deadly border row with.

The immediate focus for the 10-member bloc is the crippling cost of the coronavirus, which has ravaged the economies of tourism and export-reliant countries such as Thailand and Vietnam.



A special ASEAN meeting convened in April to tackle the pandemic failed to agree on an emergency fund.

The country’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc gave a sobering opening address on Friday that emphasised the “serious consequences” of the pandemic for economic development among ASEAN’S members.

“It has swept away the successes of recent years... threatening the lives of millions of people,” he said.

There is also increasing angst that the virus and its fallout has provided cover for China to make new plays in the South China Sea, the resource-rich waterway Beijing claims most of but is also contested by Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Taiwan.

China is always advancing its pieces on the “South China Sea chessboard”, a senior Southeast Asian diplomat told AFP. “So it’s not out of the blue that they’re doing it during this crisis.”

Beijing took advantage of the Asian financial crisis in the late 90s and the SARS outbreak to push its claims, he added.

“If there is a space, they move.”

Without directly mentioning China, Phuc admitted that “strategic problems between big countries had become clear and had deepened.”

“While the world is trying its best to fight the pandemic, there were irresponsible acts, violating international laws, that affected the security and stability of some regions including ours,” he said.

In April Vietnam accused Beijing of sinking a trawler, prompting the United States to warn it was “exploiting the distraction” of other states “to expand its unlawful claims”.

Vietnam expert Carl Thayer, an academic at the University of New South Wales, believes the past few months have been “business as usual” for China, but noted that negotiations on a so-called Code of Conduct for the South China Sea had stalled because of the virus.

“It needs to be restarted,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Crocodile spotted in gutter in Uttarakhand village, rescued later
Jun 26, 2020 11:12 IST
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12: Here’s what it means for you
Jun 26, 2020 11:12 IST
Ban on recreational cricket should go: England batsman Zak Crawley
Jun 26, 2020 11:12 IST
Serological survey to determine spread of Covid-19 to begin in Delhi on Saturday
Jun 26, 2020 11:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.