Sections
Home / World News / Vietnam rejects China’s South China Sea fishing ban

Vietnam rejects China’s South China Sea fishing ban

The Vietnam Fisheries Society earlier this week asked the government to take “strong action” against China’s fishing ban.

Updated: May 08, 2020 15:22 IST

By Bloomberg, Bloomberg

Vietnam has sovereignty over its waters as defined by the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. (AP)

Vietnam rejects China’s “unilateral decision” to ban fishing in the South China Sea from May 1 to August 16, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said in a statement posted on the government’s website.

Vietnam has sovereignty over its waters as defined by the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, Hang said. “Vietnam asks China not to further complicate the situation in the South China Sea,” she said.

The Vietnam Fisheries Society earlier this week asked the government to take “strong action” against China’s fishing ban.

Vietnam in April charged a Chinese marine surveillance ship with sinking a Vietnamese fishing boat near the contested Paracel Islands.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
May 08, 2020 13:08 IST
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
May 08, 2020 13:30 IST
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
May 08, 2020 14:54 IST
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
May 08, 2020 11:04 IST

latest news

India U-17 coach Dennerby impressed by players’ fitness regime at home
May 08, 2020 16:01 IST
How Xiaomi’s Mi Box 4K fares against its Amazon, Google rivals
May 08, 2020 15:59 IST
Court extends CBI remand of Wadhawans in Yes Bank scam till May 10
May 08, 2020 15:56 IST
74-year-old man becomes third Covid-19 fatality in Mohali
May 08, 2020 15:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.