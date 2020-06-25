Sections
Vietnam’s PM says nation is in no rush to open its doors

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 12:21 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar,

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc waits for the start of a special video conference with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi. (REUTERS)

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc says the country will not rush to open its borders to foreigners as it strives to prevent a second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak that has hit other countries, according to a post on the government’s website.

Phuc said the country is not going to open up to tourists yet and the travel of foreign experts, high-level workers and investors into Vietnam will be closely monitored, according to the post. Allowing Vietnamese people to work abroad will also be watched closely.

“There is no story of rushing to open the doors,” Phuc said, adding that those allowed to enter Vietnam must continue to adhere to isolation requirements.

Vietnam said earlier this month that it is considering the resumption of some international flights to and from destinations that have had no novel coronavirus cases in the past 30 days, according to a statement on the government’s website. Officials have also discussed some flights between Vietnam and countries such as China, South Korea and Japan.



Vietnam’s aviation authority has cautioned against the gradual resumption of international flights until the fourth quarter.

