Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Visitors to UK face 14-day quarantine, £1,000 fine

Visitors to UK face 14-day quarantine, £1,000 fine

Visitors from Ireland and the Channel islands will be exempted, besides road hauliers and medical officials, under the plans to be announced by home secretary Priti Patel.

Updated: May 22, 2020 14:22 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar, London United Kingdom

As of Thursday, the cumulative UK-wide figures were 36,042 deaths and 250,098 cases. (AP)

Anyone arriving in the United Kingdom – including British citizens – from early June will need to quarantine themselves for 14 days or pay £1,000 fine if they fail to do so, as part of plans to prevent another wave of coronavirus that have been criticised by the airline and tourism industries.

Details of the quarantine plan are to be announced at the daily Downing Street briefing later on Friday, but cabinet minister Brandon Lewis said on Friday that travellers will be asked to fill in a form with contact information, and health officials will perform spot checks to ensure compliance.

Visitors from Ireland and the Channel islands will be exempted, besides road hauliers and medical officials, under the plans to be announced by home secretary Priti Patel.

Lewis told breakfast programmes on television: “We’re a country that welcomes people from all over the world. But it is appropriate that we say ‘if you’re coming to the United Kingdom, we need to protect your own health and the health of the people of the United Kingdom’.”



“And the best way is to make sure that people go through that quarantine period to ensure they have no symptoms and are not able to add to the spread of the virus. For UK citizens coming back, they will be able to go home and quarantine at home but for visitors they will need to make arrangements for where they can do that quarantine for 14 days”.

Airlines UK, the association of UK airlines, expressed “collective frustration” in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson: “An open-ended quarantine, with no set end date, will make an already critical situation for UK aviation, and all the businesses we support, even worse”.

“People will simply choose not to travel to and from the UK, at the same time as economies in Europe and around the world begin opening up their borders and removing their own quarantines - making the UK aviation sector unable to compete”.

“Grounding airlines indefinitely will further exacerbate an already devastating economic impact on UK aviation, prolonging the revenue crisis and delaying even further the start of a recovery for a sector that supports over 1.5 million UK jobs”, it said.

As of Thursday, the cumulative UK-wide figures were 36,042 deaths and 250,098 cases. London, which has been a hotspot, registered some of the lowest number of new cases in recent days, prompting some easing of lockdown restrictions.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘West Bengal is fighting well’: PM Modi’s rare praise for Mamata Banerjee
May 22, 2020 15:42 IST
Pakistan International Airlines flight from Lahore crashes near Karachi airport
May 22, 2020 15:40 IST
UP govt paid Rs 19 lakh for diesel used in bringing Kota students: Deputy CM
May 22, 2020 15:31 IST
Please let us go: Uthappa wants BCCI to allow players in foreign leagues
May 22, 2020 15:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.