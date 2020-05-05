Sections
Home / World News / Vladimir Putin awards commemorative WWII medal to Kim Jong Un

Vladimir Putin awards commemorative WWII medal to Kim Jong Un

The medal was awarded to the North Korean leader for his role in preserving the memory of Soviet soldiers who died on North Korean territory, the statement said.

Updated: May 05, 2020 14:41 IST

By Associated Press, Moscow

Last year Russia invited Kim to visit Moscow on May 9 and attend the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory. (AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Kim Jong Un a commemorative war medal marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, the Russian embassy in Pyongyang said Tuesday.

The medal was awarded to the North Korean leader for his role in preserving the memory of Soviet soldiers who died on North Korean territory, the statement said.

Russia’s ambassador in North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, presented the award to the country’s Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon on Tuesday. Kim, who was rumored earlier this month to have fallen ill, didn’t attend the ceremony.

Photos of the meeting in Pyongyang showed Russian and North Korean officials wearing face masks despite the fact that North Korea so far has not reported a single case of the new coronavirus.



Last year Russia invited Kim to visit Moscow on May 9 and attend the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory. Putin announced the decision to postpone the parade indefinitely last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2015, the North Korean leader rejected a similar invitation to the 70th anniversary, citing domestic affairs.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Indians stranded abroad to be charged for flights bringing them home, says Hardeep Puri
May 05, 2020 15:54 IST
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 14:05 IST
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
May 05, 2020 15:33 IST
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
May 05, 2020 14:38 IST

latest news

Young designers, utilise this time to find inspiration, says Anita Dongre
May 05, 2020 16:03 IST
Bengali actor Prosenjit says he open to challenging roles in Hindi
May 05, 2020 16:00 IST
Riddhima shares Rishi Kapoor’s picture with bride Neetu, mother Krishna Raj
May 05, 2020 15:57 IST
Covid-19 latest: Twenty four test positive in Army’s RR Hospital in Delhi
May 05, 2020 15:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.