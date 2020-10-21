Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron want Armenia, Azerbaijan to relaunch talks: Report

Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron want Armenia, Azerbaijan to relaunch talks: Report

The two leaders along with the US as a part of the so-called Minsk group agreed that the two South Caucasian countries should relaunch the negotiation process

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 09:31 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Moscow/Paris

Armenia and Azerbaijan said Tuesday their foreign ministers would meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Friday to discuss efforts to end the heaviest fighting in and around the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1990s. (REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh during a phone call, their offices said in statements on Tuesday.

The two leaders, who co-chair with the United States, the so-called Minsk group in charge of mediating between Armenia and Azerbaijan, said they agreed the two South Caucasian countries should relaunch “substantial negotiations”, the Elysee said.

Armenia and Azerbaijan said Tuesday their foreign ministers would meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Friday to discuss efforts to end the heaviest fighting in and around the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1990s.

Macron also asked Putin to reinforce Franco-Russian cooperation in the fight against terrorism and clandestine immigration, the French statement said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours
Oct 21, 2020 08:34 IST
After Bihar Assembly Election 2020, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
Oct 21, 2020 09:16 IST
India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
Oct 21, 2020 08:02 IST
LIVE: India records 54,044 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 7.6 million mark
Oct 21, 2020 09:53 IST

latest news

SSC JE, Stenographer, JHT final results to be declared in November, check dates here
Oct 21, 2020 09:49 IST
Mumbai: Women commuters allowed train travel in MMR during non-peak hours
Oct 21, 2020 09:46 IST
Durga idol to have silver mask to create awareness in Birbhum, West Bengal
Oct 21, 2020 09:47 IST
Mumbai hospitals ordered to test Covid-19 recovered patients for TB
Oct 21, 2020 09:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.