Vladimir Putin says Russia approves second Covid-19 vaccine
Russia in August became the first country to grant regulatory approval for a Covid-19 vaccine, doing so before large-scale trials were complete, to the concern of some in the global scientific community.
Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 18:28 IST
Russia has granted regulatory approval to a second Covid-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said at a government meeting broadcast on state television on Wednesday.
