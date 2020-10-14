Sections
Vladimir Putin says Russia approves second Covid-19 vaccine

Russia in August became the first country to grant regulatory approval for a Covid-19 vaccine, doing so before large-scale trials were complete, to the concern of some in the global scientific community.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 18:28 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Moscow

Russia has granted regulatory approval to a second Covid-19 vaccine (REUTERS)

Russia has granted regulatory approval to a second Covid-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said at a government meeting broadcast on state television on Wednesday.

