Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Volunteers in Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine trials will no longer receive placebos

Volunteers in Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine trials will no longer receive placebos

Alexander Ginsburg, the institute’s director, said the Health Ministry had authorised a halt to the administration of placebos to new recruits to the stage III trial. He also added that it’s still unclear whether the regulator will allow those who had already received a placebo to be vaccinated.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 17:38 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Moscow

Russia rolled out the Sputnik V vaccine to medics and other frontline workers in Moscow this month (REUTERS)

Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, the developer of the first Russian vaccine against Covid-19, said on Wednesday that volunteers in its large-scale final-stage trials for the Sputnik V shot will no longer receive placebos, RIA news agency reported.

Alexander Ginsburg, the institute’s director, said the Health Ministry had authorised a halt to the administration of placebos to new recruits to the stage III trial.

“Everything there has been proven and the pandemic is ongoing, so a placebo is not good at all,” RIA quoted Ginsburg as saying.

He added that he would like to identify those who had already received a placebo and offer them the vaccination, “but it’s still unclear whether the regulator will allow this”.



Russia rolled out the Sputnik V vaccine to medics and other frontline workers in Moscow this month, and more than 200,000 people have already been vaccinated.

Interim trial data published last week found Sputnik V, which Russian regulators approved in August after less than two months of human testing, to be 91.4% effective.

The emergency authorisation did not, as would be usual, await the results of the gold-standard stage III trial.

In stage III, a large number of volunteers randomly receive either the vaccine or a control injection of placebo, without knowing which they have been given, and their infection rates are compared after a sufficient number have become infected in the natural environment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Agriculture minister says hopeful farm unions will discuss govt’s request
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Cabinet approves revision in DTH norms, license to be issued for 20 yrs
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
‘Reflects people’s faith in democracy’: Amit Shah on J&K DDC polls
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Govt revamps key scheme for scheduled caste students, increases central funds five-fold
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

RBI governor ask banks to strengthen lending capacity by raising capital
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Taiwan’s EVA Air sacks pilot blamed for rare local Covid-19 case
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
India successfully test-fires medium range surface-to air missile
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
The world of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
by Shakti Sinha
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.