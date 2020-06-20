Sections
Home / World News / Washington to move to second phase of reopening next week amid Covid-19 pandemic

As the US capital moves to second phase of reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic, all nonessential businesses will be allowed to let customers inside up to 50% capacity. Restaurants also will be able to seat diners indoors, also at 50% capacity.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 09:07 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington stood at 9,952, including 530 deaths. (Bloomberg File Photo )

The capital of the United States is moving to the second phase of its reopening next week.

Washington, DC, officials say the anticipated spike in Covid-19 infections appears to have been successfully blunted by months of social restrictions.

Playgrounds, libraries, gyms and nail salons will be able to reopen on a limited basis starting Monday.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here



All nonessential businesses will be allowed to let customers inside up to 50% capacity. Restaurants also will be able to seat diners indoors, also at 50% capacity.



Theaters, cinemas and concert venues will remain closed but they can apply for a special waiver from the District government.

Public pools will reopen on a limited basis, although Washington Mayor Bowser said earlier this week that it may take a few weeks to properly prepare the facilities.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people will be allowed, and houses of worship can hold in-person for 100 people or 50% capacity — whichever number is smaller.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington stood at 9,952, including 530 deaths.

