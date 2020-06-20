Washington to move to second phase of reopening next week amid Covid-19 pandemic
As the US capital moves to second phase of reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic, all nonessential businesses will be allowed to let customers inside up to 50% capacity. Restaurants also will be able to seat diners indoors, also at 50% capacity.
The capital of the United States is moving to the second phase of its reopening next week.
Washington, DC, officials say the anticipated spike in Covid-19 infections appears to have been successfully blunted by months of social restrictions.
Playgrounds, libraries, gyms and nail salons will be able to reopen on a limited basis starting Monday.
Theaters, cinemas and concert venues will remain closed but they can apply for a special waiver from the District government.
Public pools will reopen on a limited basis, although Washington Mayor Bowser said earlier this week that it may take a few weeks to properly prepare the facilities.
Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people will be allowed, and houses of worship can hold in-person for 100 people or 50% capacity — whichever number is smaller.
As of Friday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington stood at 9,952, including 530 deaths.