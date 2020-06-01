Sections
Washington under curfew after protests near White House: Mayor

Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement that the curfew would last from 11:00 pm until 6:00 am on Monday.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 08:19 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Washington

A nighttime curfew will be imposed across the United States’ capital Washington on Sunday evening (AP)

A nighttime curfew will be imposed across the United States’ capital Washington on Sunday evening, the mayor of the District of Columbia said, after protestors again gathered near the White House.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement that the curfew would last from 11:00 pm until 6:00 am on Monday, adding she had mobilized the National Guard to support the police after nationwide protests.

