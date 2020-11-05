Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / ‘We are not going to be pushed over’: Shringla on border issues

‘We are not going to be pushed over’: Shringla on border issues

Shringla, who is on a seven-day trip to Europe to review bilateral relations and discuss matters of mutual interest with key European nations told a German news channel India will not compromise on its territorial integrity.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 07:22 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, London

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. (PTI)

India remains firm and resolute in ensuring that its sovereignty and territorial integrity is protected and will not keel over when it comes to border issues, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said in London on Wednesday.

He said that following a build-up of troops, multiple transgressions and attempts to unilaterally change facts on the ground by China, there have been several levels of talks and a fair amount of communication to ensure that the matter can be resolved through negotiation and diplomacy.

“It does not help any country to go into aggression. We are not going to be pushed over or keel over and fall backwards. We are not a pushover,” he told reporters, when asked for an update on the border situation on the final day of his tour of Europe.

“But at the same time, we are not jingoistic. We are not ready to go to war when you can settle issues through negotiation and diplomacy. We are reasonable but also firm and resolute in ensuring that our sovereignty and territorial integrity is maintained and protected,” he said, in reference to India’s stance over the Chinese aggression on its border earlier this year.



Laying out some facts from India’s point of view, the Foreign Secretary pointed out that China is in illegal possession of 38,000 sq km of Indian territory, in addition to which 5,000 sq km was illegally ceded by Pakistan to China of Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir.

“But in recent issues, we have held our own. So, if there are references to territory being lost, that is not true,” he said.

Reflecting on a “sensitive time” in the India-China relationship as another round of key negotiations are in the offing, he stressed that it would not serve anyone’s interest to be very vocal on issues despite a strong sense of public sentiment and revulsion at the “assertive attitude” of a “fairly non-transparent” Chinese setup, not just on India’s border but elsewhere in the South China Sea, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, Australia and within Hong Kong.

“The fact that we have faced a huge crisis on our borders, the fact that it has been unilateral, the fact that it has created public perceptions in India... We will have to take cognisance of these developments,” he said.

In the meantime, both sides have agreed on certain steps that are intended to avert so-called “misunderstandings”, which include both sides not crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC), no night patrols, no untoward activities and a number of other steps at the military level.

“At the level of the leaders, there is a clear consensus that both sides should work to sincerely resolve the issues in the border areas. We do believe that on our side we would make the necessary efforts but remain firm and resolute when it comes to ensuring the preservation of our sovereignty and territorial integrity. We will not compromise on that essential aspect of our sovereignty,” he said.

In reference to the Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue which involves the US, Japan, Australia and India, Shringla sought to highlight the wider nature of the forum beyond just security and defence issues to encompass the COVID-19 pandemic related healthcare response and to build resilient secure supply chains.

“We do believe we have the foundations for very strong relationships with our own neighbours; we don’t need to see it from the prism of China. As a country, we have always maintained a level of strategic autonomy and have varying and differing circles of interactions,” he noted.

Shringla, who is on a seven-day trip to Europe to review bilateral relations and discuss matters of mutual interest with key European nations, earlier told a German news channel India will not compromise on its territorial integrity.

The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of China’s increasing military muscle-flexing has become a major talking point among leading global powers.

China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in the South and East China Seas. Beijing has also made substantial progress in militarising its man-made islands in the past few years.

Beijing claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea. But Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims. In the East China Sea, China has territorial disputes with Japan.

The Quad works to bolster the capacities and the abilities of the countries in the Indo Pacific within a manner that’s both constructive and cooperative, Shringla said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US polls: Trump launches legal onslaught over battleground-state votes
Nov 05, 2020 06:24 IST
No unusual national Covid-19 surge in 1st phase of festivals: VK Paul
Nov 05, 2020 05:36 IST
US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
Nov 05, 2020 06:33 IST
Bihar Election 2020: Nitish Kumar faces tough fight for 7th term
Nov 05, 2020 05:13 IST

latest news

Aditya Narayan addresses dad’s advice of being ‘doubly sure’ about marriage
Nov 05, 2020 08:01 IST
JP Nadda calls meeting of BJP general secretaries on Nov 8
Nov 05, 2020 07:58 IST
Kareena Kapoor joins Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain for epic Kapoor family pics
Nov 05, 2020 07:51 IST
SIT report points to nexus between slain gangster Vikas Dubey and cops
Nov 05, 2020 07:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.