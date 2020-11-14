Sections
Home / World News / 'We can't waste time,' says Trump after threatening to withhold Covid-19 vaccine to New York

‘We can’t waste time,’ says Trump after threatening to withhold Covid-19 vaccine to New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had earlier raised question over Trump’s plan to speed up the vaccine plan. He had said that he would set up his own panel to approve the Covid-19 vaccine.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 22:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

US President Donald Trump has started talking about Covid-19 vaccine after he lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden. (REUTERS)

Outgoing US President Donald Trump on Saturday said any other administration would have taken five years to produce a vaccine against Covid-19, while his administration ensured a ‘great and safe vaccine far ahead of the schedule’. “Many lives to be saved, but we are ready when they are. Stop playing politics!” he tweeted.

 

On Friday, Trump said Covid-19 vaccine will be available in April for the entire country but not to New York.

“I LOVE NEW YORK! As everyone knows, the Trump Administration has produced a great and safe VACCINE far ahead of schedule. Another Administration would have taken five years. The problem is, @NYGovCuomo said that he will delay using it, and other states WANT IT NOW. We cannot waste time and can only give to those states that will use the Vaccine immediately. Therefore the New York delay. Many lives to be saved, but we are ready when they are. Stop playing politics!” Trump tweeted.

