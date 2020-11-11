‘We have some plans’: New Zealand’s Ardern on her wedding

Sections
Ardern, 40, is engaged to television host Clarke Gayford, 44, and they have a two-year-old daughter.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 14:40 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni, Reuters

New Zealand Prime minister Jacinda Ardern with her partner Clarke Gayford who is a popular television host. (Reuters)

New Zealand Prime minister Jacinda Ardern has plans in place for her wedding, but hasn’t set a date yet.

“We have some plans - they are some way off,” she told reporters in the city of New Plymouth on Wednesday, in response to a question. “We might need to share some of our plans with our family and friends before we do that more widely.”

Ardern, 40, is engaged to television host Clarke Gayford, 44, and they have a two-year-old daughter. Last month, she led her Labour party to a landslide victory in the general election, cementing her second term in office.

Ardern has won global acclaim for her decisive response to Covid-19 and healing the nation after a massacre of Muslims by a white supremacist last year.

