Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / ‘We have this obligation’: Trump says he will name successor to Ginsburg soon

‘We have this obligation’: Trump says he will name successor to Ginsburg soon

Ginsburg, the senior liberal justice, died on Friday night at age 87 of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer after 27 years on the court.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 20:39 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Washington

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died September 18, 2020 at her home in Washington, the court says. She was 87. Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. In this file photo taken on October 08, 2018 (From L) US Supreme Court Associate Justices Clarence Thomas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Samuel Alito listen as US President Trump (2nd R) speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of Brett Kavanaugh (R) as Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)

A fierce political battle was shaping up over the future of the US Supreme Court on Saturday, with President Donald Trump saying he would quickly name a successor to liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a move that would tip the court further to the right.

“We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices,” Trump said on Twitter. “We have this obligation, without delay!”

Ginsburg, the senior liberal justice, died on Friday night at age 87 of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer after 27 years on the court. Her death gives Trump, who is seeking re-election on Nov. 3, a chance to expand the court’s conservative majority to 6-3 at a time of a gaping political divide in America.

Democrats are still seething over the Republican Senate’s refusal to act on Democratic President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, in 2016 after conservative Justice Antonin Scalia died 10 months before that election. McConnell in 2016 said the Senate should not act on a court nominee during an election year, a stance he has since reversed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Sep 19, 2020 19:00 IST
MI vs CSK live: Du Plessis’ brilliant catches turns match towards CSK
Sep 19, 2020 21:03 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 17:40 IST
NCR states prepare to avert severe air pollution ahead of winter
Sep 19, 2020 20:38 IST

latest news

AICC secretary Sudhir Sharma slams Centre over agriculture bills
Sep 19, 2020 20:59 IST
TikTok files complaint against Trump administration to try to block US ban
Sep 19, 2020 20:59 IST
Declare medical emergency in Jammu: Rana
Sep 19, 2020 20:56 IST
Faridabad: 10 arrested for illegal water supply, get bail
Sep 19, 2020 20:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.