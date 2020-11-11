Sections
‘We will not compromise on safety’, says UK regulator on Covid vaccine

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 16:11 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, London

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency CEO June Raine said that safety was her watchword. (REUTERS)

Britain’s drugs regulator said on Wednesday that it would not compromise on safety when it comes to deciding whether or not to approve a Covid-19 vaccine.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency CEO June Raine said that safety was her watchword.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of Covid-19 immunisation, said that top of the priority list for a vaccine would be carehome residents and workers, old people and then adults with an underlying health conditions.

