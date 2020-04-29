Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Wearing masks, Ukrainians protest for easing of Covid-19 shutdown

Wearing masks, Ukrainians protest for easing of Covid-19 shutdown

Ukraine has confirmed 9,866 coronavirus cases, including 250 deaths, according to official statistics published Wednesday.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 19:52 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Kiev Ukraine

Wearing surgical masks, demonstrators briefly blocked traffic outside a government building in the city centre in defiance of rules against public gatherings. (AP)

Several hundred small business owners protested in Kiev on Wednesday, demanding the authorities ease anti-virus measures to save them from bankruptcy.

Wearing surgical masks, demonstrators briefly blocked traffic outside a government building in the city centre in defiance of rules against public gatherings, an AFP journalist reported.

“One more day of your protection and we will disappear!” read one slogan.

Ukraine has confirmed 9,866 coronavirus cases, including 250 deaths, according to official statistics published Wednesday.



Authorities in one of Europe’s poorest nations are hesitant to ease lockdown measures, which critics say do unnecessary damage to the economy.

In March, the government ordered all non-essential business to close, with grocery stores and pharmacies permitted to remain open.

Current lockdown measures are due to be lifted in mid-May.

Public transport has been reserved for employees of essential services, including police and hospital staff.

Almost 40 percent of Ukrainians said they were experiencing financial problems due to the pandemic, and 45 percent that they had exhausted their savings, according to an independent survey published last week.

Local media reports that Mykola Tyshchenko from President Volodymyr Zelensky’s party was continuing to run a luxury restaurant in Kiev has fuelled frustrations.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Apr 29, 2020 21:10 IST
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Apr 29, 2020 21:03 IST
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Apr 29, 2020 19:53 IST
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

Gilead Coronavirus drug likely to win speedy approval: Report
Apr 29, 2020 21:08 IST
Irrfan idolised Mithun growing up, clicked pictures dressed up as him
Apr 29, 2020 21:06 IST
Franz Beckenbauer corruption trial ends without verdict
Apr 29, 2020 21:05 IST
Seeking ration for families, residents defy social distancing norms in Ludhiana
Apr 29, 2020 21:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.