Weekly Covid-19 cases in England decline for first time since July
A higher total of 7,941 people were transferred to the contact tracing system in the week, in part due to an operational delay in the prior week.
Some 6,115 new people tested positive for Covid-19 in England in the week to August 19, down 8% on the week before and showing the first decrease since the start of July, figures from the government’s test and trace operation showed on Thursday.
Of these, 72.6% were reached and asked to provide information about their contacts, compared to 79.0% in the previous week, the government said.