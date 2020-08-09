Sections
WEF aims to make decision on Davos 2021 meeting in September

With the coronavirus pandemic ravaging economies and making intercontinental travel nearly impossible, the Geneva-based organization announced in June it still planned to hold some form of gathering of business and financial titans in Davos in January.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 17:15 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai,

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva attends a news conference ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. (REUTERS)

The World Economic Forum is aiming to make a decision in September on holding its annual meeting in Davos in 2021 and has revised contracts with local hotels that usually house participants, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified.

It would be a twin summit, with some delegates in Switzerland and others joining virtually from more than 400 hubs around the world, it said at the time.

Newspaper Sonntagszeitung also reported that a decision might be taken in September, with various options under consideration.

