Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / What a surge in coronavirus cases in California means

What a surge in coronavirus cases in California means

As California is the United State’s most populous state - with 40 million residents - the surge in the cases has been very worrying. Eleven counties in California had to reimpose limits this week.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 12:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times New Delhi

California governor Gavin Newsom. (AP)

California has become the second US state after Texas to have a million known cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), while the US has surpassed 10 million infections, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. California recorded 10,968 fresh cases on Monday which takes the total cases to 1,019,345 since the pandemic began.

There have been 18,253 Covid-19 deaths reported in the state. The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.8% and the 14-day positivity rate is 4.4%.

As California is the United State’s most populous state - with 40 million residents - the surge in the cases has been very worrying. Eleven counties in California had to reimpose limits this week.

What do the experts say?



ABC news reported that the virus has struck poor Californians and Latinos especially hard as Latinos make up 39 per cent of the population but account for more than 60 per cent of infections. NYT reported that the expected mortality rate is lower and has dropped by nearly a third since April due to advances in therapeutic treatments.



How has California managed the pandemic so far?

California had some of the earliest known cases in America in February among travellers from China, where the outbreak began. The February 6 death of a San Jose woman is the first known coronavirus fatality in the US. In February, California recorded the first US case not related to travel and the infection spread within the community. On March 19, Governor Gavin Newsom issued the nation’s first state-wide stay-at-home order, shutting businesses and schools to try to prevent hospitals from overcrowding. The spread slowed, but California faced the same challenges as other states: providing enough protective gear for health workers, doing enough testing and providing timely results, tracking infections and those potentially exposed.

Read more | Moderna Covid-19 vaccine progress lifts stock markets

As the state tried to balance public health and the economy, cases rose as it relaxed business restrictions.

What about the other states in the US?

West Virginia, Kentucky and Maryland have been reporting record rises in the coronavirus cases for the past one week. Chicago and Detroit have re-imposed restrictions as the pandemic surges. New York and Iowa have also done the same.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Nov 17, 2020 12:56 IST
Covid-19: Delhi looks to withdraw relaxation on wedding attendees, shut markets emerging as hot spots
Nov 17, 2020 13:10 IST
‘Sushil Modi cut off as he wasn’t allowing other BJP leaders to rise’: RJD’s Shivanand Tiwari
Nov 17, 2020 12:53 IST
BJP to protest govt ban on Chhath Puja outside Delhi CM Kejriwal’s residence
Nov 17, 2020 12:02 IST

latest news

Nikkei hits 29-year high as vaccine optimism boosts risk appetite
Nov 17, 2020 13:06 IST
Indian students contributed USD 7.6 billion to US economy last year
Nov 17, 2020 12:53 IST
‘Sushil Modi cut off as he wasn’t allowing other BJP leaders to rise’: RJD’s Shivanand Tiwari
Nov 17, 2020 12:53 IST
Covid-19: Delhi looks to withdraw relaxation on wedding attendees, shut markets emerging as hot spots
Nov 17, 2020 13:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.