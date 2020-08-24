Sections
Home / World News / What happens if Kim Jong Un is dead? Explaining North Korea’s succession plan

What happens if Kim Jong Un is dead? Explaining North Korea’s succession plan

Kim’s grandfather Kim Il Sung started the Mount Paektu bloodline in the country in 1948. After his ascension to power, a cult of personality developed around him which was later passed on to his successors.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 18:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s disappearance from public life in recent months led to speculation about his health. And the fear for the worst gained credence after reports surfaced that he has handed over some power to his sister Kim Yo Jong.

Kim underwent a surgery earlier this year after which his health has been declining. And unlike other democratic countries, the Hermit Kingdom doesn’t have a succession plan in place. It is being ruled by Kim’s family since 1948; the 36-year-old became the supreme leader in 2011.

So what happens if Kim dies?

Kim’s grandfather Kim Il Sung started the Mount Paektu bloodline in the country in 1948. After his ascension to power, a cult of personality developed around him which was later passed on to his successors: Son Kim Jong Il and grandson Kim Jong Un in 2011.

In a democratic country (example India), there are set protocols and designations which have been empowered by the Constitution of the country to run the affairs in case an elected leader is left incapacitated or can’t perform his/her duties due to some other reason. But in North Korea, the leader has to be from Kim’s bloodline.



What about his sons?

Reports in variuous outlet say that Kim has three sons - and the eldest one was born in 2010. Hence, the reponsibilities to run the affairs of the country rests on the shoulders of his sister Kim Yo Jong. She is the only person that the North Korean leader trusts.

Kim has made his sister the “de facto second-in-command”, according to neighbouring South Korea’s intelligence agency. The sleuths of the agency said that Kim has delegated responsibility for relations with Seoul and Washington to his sister.

Kim Yo Jong won fame ahead of her brother’s 2019 summit with US President Donald Trump in Vietnam, when her efforts to ensure everything went well included holding an ashtray for the North Korean leader at a train station on his journey.

The Kim dynasty

Kim’s grandfather is a revered figure in the country. Many North Korean consider Kim Il Sung as the father of the country. He established the bloodline after end of the Japanese rule in North Korea in 1945.

One of the first things that travellers to North Korea notice is a huge portrait of Kim Il Sung, pictured in front of an airplane and workers alongside the road as they drive out of Pyongyang International Airport. It’s an image that soon becomes very familiar.

Millions of portraits, mosaics and paintings of Kim Il Sung, founder of North Korea, and his son Kim Jong Il, the father of current leader Kim Jong Un, offer daily reminders to the public of the central role of the Kim dynasty in their nation’s story.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Telangana: Online classes for school students to begin from September 1
Aug 24, 2020 19:26 IST
CWC passes resolution after 7-hour-long meeting. Read full statement here
Aug 24, 2020 19:26 IST
IAF launches mobile app to provide career-related information to aspirants
Aug 24, 2020 19:23 IST
Eager to see real sporting action in near future, preparations are on in full swing: Rijiju
Aug 24, 2020 19:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.