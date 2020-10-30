What is WHO’s Vaccine Insurance Scheme? All you need to know

The World Health Organisation is setting up a fund which will compensate people in poor nations in case they suffer any side-effect from Covid-19 vaccines, which are still under trial. Does this mean that such a possibility can’t be ruled out? Here is everything you need to know in this regard.

1. It is unlikely that a vaccine which will be approved for use might lead to some serious side-effects. But in the past, similar things happened which slowed down inoculations against Swine flu.

2. In dozens of low-income countries, H1N1 inoculations were slowed down as there was no clear liability, Reuters reported.

3. Also, this will help in alleviate fear among people about the vaccine which, if developed by December, will make a record of being developed in just a year.

4. This fund will be in tune with COVAX vaccine facility, which has been set up by the World Health Organisation and GAVI, a global vaccine allowance. COVAX will facilitate distribution of at least 2 billion effective shots among the member nations.

5. The insurance scheme will be applicable for 92 low-income countries, mostly in Africa and South-East Asia.

6. If anything goes wrong after the administration of a vaccine, the government of those countries under the scheme will not have to face any cost. But the vaccine has to be distributed by COVAX.

7. The criteria to avail of this scheme has not been made clear as several middle-income countries such as South Africa, Lebanon, Iran will not be offered this scheme, Reuters reported.

8. If something happens to an individual after a vaccine shot has been administered, COVAX will pay compensation to the victim.

9. This will discourage the victim for approaching the court as that could stall the entire inoculation programme.

10. COVAX said vaccine makers were reluctant to provide vaccines for distribution in countries that did not offer them a liability shield.