Sections
Home / World News / WhatsApp recovers from outage disabling service for some

WhatsApp recovers from outage disabling service for some

Downdetector showed reports of technical issues with the app owned by Facebook Inc. jumped after 4pm New York time and its map illustrated problem hot spots around Europe, North America and South America

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 11:30 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh,

WhatsApp stopped working Tuesday for some users around the world

WhatsApp, the world’s largest messaging service, stopped working Tuesday for some users around the world, according to Downdetector, which tracks app outages. The issue has since been resolved.

Downdetector showed reports of technical issues with the app owned by Facebook Inc. jumped after 4pm New York time and its map illustrated problem hot spots around Europe, North America and South America. In some cases, the app didn’t load new messages.

“Earlier today, an internal update made to our WhatsApp servers caused some people to have trouble sending messages,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said. “We quickly resolved this issue for everyone and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

WhatsApp recovers from outage disabling service for some
Jul 15, 2020 11:30 IST
After message, Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade
Jul 15, 2020 11:29 IST
Oldest MLA on Pilot’s side, Bhanwarlal Sharma, has made attempts to topple govt earlier too
Jul 15, 2020 11:29 IST
In a first, Uttarakhand develops ‘Green’ Ramayana Park with plant species associated with Lord Rama
Jul 15, 2020 11:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.