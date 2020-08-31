When will PM show his ‘red eyes’ to China, asks Congress

The Congress on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Chinese aggression in the Ladakh sector along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC) and asked when he would show his “red eyes” to Beijing.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, chief spokesperson, Congress, said the PM and defence minister Rajnath Singh should inform the nation about the situation on the borders with China.

“There has been another brazen attempt at aggression by China in Pangong Tso lake. Everyday there is a Chinese intrusion ... Pangong Tso lake area, Gogra and Galwan Valley, Depsang plains, Lipulekh pass, Doka La and Naku La,” he said.

“Our armed forces are standing fearlessly to protect Mother India. But, when will Modiji show his red eyes to China?” he asked.

In a fresh incident in Ladakh, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had carried out “provocative military movements to unilaterally change the status quo” on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake in the intervening night of August 29 and 30, but the attempt was thwarted by Indian troops, army spokesperson Col Aman Anand said.

He said Chinese troops “violated” the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements in the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Surjewala claimed that the sovereignty of India is being attacked.

“Our land is being captured. But where is the Modi government? The defence ministry’s press release is shocking. Now, it’s no longer restricted to Ladakh, but has reached Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand,” he said.

Surjewala claimed that Chinese missiles have been installed in Doka La and Naku La.

“It is a threat to India. Forces are protecting the border. But where is the PM? When will he give a befitting reply to China? Where is the defence minister? We demand that the PM and the defence minister should come forward and inform us about the situation. When will they remove Chinese transgression from our territory?” he asked.

Another Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said China remains consistent and persistent in indulging in misadventures along the LAC altering the status quo ante, but the “BJP government remains hesitant in admitting the reality”.

“Aatmanirbhar, toys and love for indigenous breed of dogs can divert attention, but should not be confused with strategy and scheme to evict China,” he said while referring to the topic of PM’s monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.