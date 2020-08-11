Sections
White House complex wasn’t breached during shooting incident: US Secret Service

US President Donald Trump was evacuated from the Briefing Room on Monday during a daily session with reporters following a shooting near the White House.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 08:07 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

According to CNN, Trump was being escorted out from the briefing room, as there was a shooting outside the White House. (Reuters Photo)

At no time was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger when gunshots were fired by a shooter, said the US Secret Service on Monday.

“The investigation into a US Secret Service (USSS) officer involved shooting is ongoing. A male subject and a USSS officer were both transported to a local hospital,” the Secret Service tweeted.

“At no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger,” the tweet added.

Also read: Donald Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House



US President Donald Trump was evacuated from the Briefing Room on Monday during a daily session with reporters following a shooting near the White House.



According to CNN, Trump was being escorted out from the briefing room, as there was a shooting outside the White House. Moments later, he returned and continued the briefing and said that the situation “very well seems to be under control”.

