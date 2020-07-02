Sections
Home / World News / White House joins Senate in approving bill rebuking China over Hong Kong

White House joins Senate in approving bill rebuking China over Hong Kong

The bill targets police units that have cracked down on Hong Kong protesters, as well as Chinese Communist Party officials responsible for imposing a strict “national security” law on Hong Kong, which is considered a special administrative region within China and maintains its own governing and economic systems.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 08:54 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the unanimous House vote “an urgently needed response to the cowardly Chinese government’s passage of its so-called ‘national security’ law, which threatens the end of the ‘one country, two systems’ promised exactly 23 years ago today.’‘ (Reuters Photo)

The House on Wednesday joined the Senate in approving a bill to rebuke China over its crackdown in Hong Kong by imposing sanctions on groups that undermine the city’s autonomy or restrict freedoms promised to its residents.

The bill targets police units that have cracked down on Hong Kong protesters, as well as Chinese Communist Party officials responsible for imposing a strict “national security” law on Hong Kong, which is considered a special administrative region within China and maintains its own governing and economic systems. The measure also would impose sanctions on banks that do business with entities found to violate the law.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the unanimous House vote “an urgently needed response to the cowardly Chinese government’s passage of its so-called ‘national security’ law, which threatens the end of the ‘one country, two systems’ promised exactly 23 years ago today.’‘

Pelosi, a fierce critic of Chinese human rights violations, said, “All freedom-loving people must condemn this horrific law’‘ imposed by China, adding that it is specifically intended to “dismantle democratic freedoms in Hong Kong.’‘



The House bill is similar to a measure approved last week in the Senate, but makes some minor changes. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., a co-sponsor of the Senate bill, said senators will vote as soon as Thursday to give final legislative approval, sending it to the White House.

Lawmakers from both parties have urged the Trump administration to take strong action in response to the crackdown by China against the former British territory, which was granted partial sovereignty under a treaty that took effect July 1, 1997.

China has said it will impose visa restrictions on Americans it sees as interfering over Hong Kong.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced the threat of a visa ban as a sign of “how Beijing refuses to take responsibility for its own choices” and said adoption of the security law “destroys the territory’s autonomy and one of China’s greatest achievements.”

Beijing’s “paranoia and fear of its own people’s aspirations have led it to eviscerate the very foundation of the territory’s success,” Pompeo said in a statement.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion today and all the latest news
Jul 02, 2020 08:55 IST
Gold eases off near eight-year peak after solid US data
Jul 02, 2020 08:54 IST
‘We had ensured we would shoot first’: Remembering the Entebbe Raid
Jul 02, 2020 08:54 IST
White House joins Senate in approving bill rebuking China over Hong Kong
Jul 02, 2020 08:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.