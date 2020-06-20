Sections
Home / World News / White House preps for ‘Salute to America’ celebration on July 4 amid Covid-19 concerns

White House preps for ‘Salute to America’ celebration on July 4 amid Covid-19 concerns

The White House said that president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host the event this year from the White House’s South Lawn and the Ellipse. It said the president will deliver remarks and that the ceremony will include music, military demonstrations and flyovers.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 10:26 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

US president Donald Trump prior to signing an executive order on police reform at a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, US on June 16, 2020. (Reuters Photo )

President Donald Trump is moving ahead with a lower-key “Salute to America” celebration this year on July Fourth, despite concerns from some lawmakers about the crowds the event could generate during the coronavirus pandemic.

Washington has held an Independence Day celebration for decades, featuring a parade along Constitution Avenue, a concert on the Capitol lawn with music by the National Symphony Orchestra and fireworks beginning at dusk near the Washington Monument.

Trump altered the lineup last year by adding his speech, moving the fireworks closer to the Lincoln Memorial and summoning an array of tanks and warplanes to entertain the crowds.

The White House said that the president and first lady Melania Trump will host the event this year from the White House’s South Lawn and the Ellipse. It said the president will deliver remarks and that the ceremony will include music, military demonstrations and flyovers. Last year, Trump spoke near the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.



“As President Trump has said, there will be an Independence Day celebration this year and it will have a different look than 2019 to ensure the health and safety of those attending,” said White House spokesman Judd Deere. “The American people have shown tremendous courage and spirit in the fight against this global pandemic just as our forefathers did in the fight to secure our independence, and both deserve celebration on America’s birthday this year.” Democratic lawmakers from the Washington region have stated their strong opposition to an event like last year’s.

“Given the current COVID-19 crisis, we believe such an event would needlessly risk the health and safety of thousands of Americans. Further, this event would come at the cost of millions of taxpayer dollars while we are facing an unprecedented economic downturn due to the pandemic,” the lawmakers said in a May 26 letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.

One of the lawmakers who signed the letter, Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., said after Friday’s announcement from the White House that the president should be capable of celebrating Independence Day responsibly.

“Instead he is using the military to stage yet another costly political photo op,” Beyer asserted.

The crowds on the National Mall are expected to be smaller, in part because one of the biggest draws of the day, the annual parade, has been cancelled. The parade is co-hosted by the National Park Service and a website for the event said local leadership projected that Covid-19 infection levels will not be abated to the degree that it would be safe or prudent to conduct the parade.

The annual fireworks show will go on.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

See how Apple Watch ejects water in super slow motion
Jun 20, 2020 10:35 IST
Android 11 public beta comes to more phones: How to install it
Jun 20, 2020 10:32 IST
New study to search universe for signs of technological civilisations
Jun 20, 2020 10:29 IST
Now, govt schoolteachers asked to check illegal mining in Phagwara
Jun 20, 2020 10:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.