White House says U.S. tracking explosion in Beirut closely

Witnesses and security sources in Beirut said the huge explosion near the center of Beirut killed at least 10 people and sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:13 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Washington

A smoke from a massive explosion is seen in in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (AP photo)

The Trump administration is closely tracking the deadly explosion in Beirut, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told a news briefing on Tuesday, but she offered no details about the causes of the blast.

