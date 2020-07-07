WHO acknowledges ‘emerging evidence’ of airborne spread of novel coronavirus

A woman wears a protective face mask as she walks along a road, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Karachi, Pakistan. (REUTERS)

The World Health Organization on Tuesday acknowledged “emerging evidence” of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus, after a group of scientists urged the global body to update its guidance on how the respiratory disease is spread.

Speaking at a briefing in Geneva, WHO expert Benedetta Allegranzi said the organization believed it had “been open to the evidence on modes of transmission” of the new virus.