Sections
Home / World News / WHO acknowledges ‘emerging evidence’ of airborne spread of novel coronavirus

WHO acknowledges ‘emerging evidence’ of airborne spread of novel coronavirus

Speaking at a briefing in Geneva, WHO expert Benedetta Allegranzi said the organization believed it had “been open to the evidence on modes of transmission” of the new virus.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 22:01 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai, Geneva

A woman wears a protective face mask as she walks along a road, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Karachi, Pakistan. (REUTERS)

The World Health Organization on Tuesday acknowledged “emerging evidence” of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus, after a group of scientists urged the global body to update its guidance on how the respiratory disease is spread.

Speaking at a briefing in Geneva, WHO expert Benedetta Allegranzi said the organization believed it had “been open to the evidence on modes of transmission” of the new virus.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Throwback pic of epic partnerships’ - Yuvraj wishes Dhoni on birthday
Jul 07, 2020 22:03 IST
WHO acknowledges ‘emerging evidence’ of airborne spread of novel coronavirus
Jul 07, 2020 22:01 IST
Assam govt’s Covid-19 management decisions whimsical, says IMA
Jul 07, 2020 22:00 IST
Centre assures Punjab of full support in ensuring food security
Jul 07, 2020 21:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.