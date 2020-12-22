Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / WHO calls meeting on new virus variant, European chief says

WHO calls meeting on new virus variant, European chief says

The Geneva-based body has cautioned against major alarm over the variant, saying it was a normal part of a pandemic’s evolution and praising Britain for detecting it.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 16:32 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Geneva

WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge said on Twitter that Limiting travel to contain spread is prudent until better info is available (AP)

The World Health Organization (WHO) will convene a meeting of members to discuss strategies to counter a new, more infectious coronavirus strain that emerged in Britain, its European chief said on Tuesday.

He did not give a date for the meeting.

“Limiting travel to contain spread is prudent until we have better info. Supply chains for essential goods & essential travel should remain possible,” WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge said on Twitter, urging increased preventive measures.

The Geneva-based body has cautioned against major alarm over the variant, saying it was a normal part of a pandemic’s evolution and praising Britain for detecting it.

In a statement on Tuesday, the WHO repeated that there was not yet enough information to determine whether the new variant could affect vaccine efficacy, saying researching was ongoing.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Board exams won’t be conducted in Jan or Feb’: Education minister
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
DDC polls: Aijaz Hussain gives BJP first victory in Srinagar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Centre issues SOPs after detection of new Covid strain
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
US Congress stings China with new Tibet law on the next Dalai Lama
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

NIEM completes 20 years of service in the events and entertainment industry
Classplus joins hands with former Indian Cricket team Skipper, Sourav Ganguly, as the new Brand Ambassador
Online registration, no kids below 10, all services over by 10pm: Churches on Christmas eve Covid watch
by HTC
Jeetujayson Raju shares his story about becoming a celebrity PR agent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.