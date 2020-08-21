WHO chief brands corruption around Covid-19 safety gear ‘murder’

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (Reuters file photo)

Corruption around medical safety gear is tantamount to “murder”, by depriving health workers treating COVID-19 patients of the protection they need, the World Health Organization chief said Friday.

“If health workers work without PPE (personal protective equipment) they are risking their lives, and that also risks the lives of the people they serve,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

“It is criminal and it is a murder. And it has to stop.”