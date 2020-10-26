Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / WHO chief warns against ‘vaccine nationalism’

WHO chief warns against ‘vaccine nationalism’

Several dozen vaccine candidates are currently being tested in clinical trials, ten of which are in the most advanced “phase 3” stage involving tens of thousands of volunteers.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 06:56 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Berlin

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a news conference in Geneva. (Reuters File Photo )

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday called for global solidarity in the rollout of any future coronavirus vaccine, as the number of cases soared across the world.

In a video address at the opening of the three-day World Health Summit in Berlin, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the only way to recover from the pandemic was together and by making sure poorer countries had fair access to a vaccine.

“It is natural that countries want to protect their own citizens first but if and when we have an effective vaccine, we must also use it effectively. And the best way to do that is to vaccinate some people in all countries rather than all people in some countries,” he said.

“Let me be clear: vaccine nationalism will prolong the pandemic, not shorten it.”



Scientists around the world are racing to develop a vaccine against Covid-19, which has killed over 1.1 million people.

Several dozen vaccine candidates are currently being tested in clinical trials, ten of which are in the most advanced “phase 3” stage involving tens of thousands of volunteers.

The European Union, the United States, Britain, Japan and a slew of other nations have already placed large orders with the companies involved in developing the most promising vaccines.

But concerns are growing that countries with smaller wallets could be left at the back of the queue.

The WHO has launched an international scheme known as Covax to help ensure equitable access to jabs, but it has struggled to raise the funds needed.

‘Greatest crisis’

The WHO on Sunday reported a third straight day of record new infections across the world, calling on countries to take further action to curb the spread of the disease.

The agency’s figures showed that 465,319 cases were declared for Saturday alone, half of them in Europe.

“This is a dangerous moment for many countries in the northern hemisphere as cases spike,” Tedros said.

But he added that people weren’t powerless against the virus, stressing the importance of social distancing, hand washing, and meeting outdoors instead of inside.

“Again and again we have seen that taking the right actions quickly means the outbreak can be managed.”

Speaking at the same summit, which is being held online this year, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his video message called the pandemic “the greatest crisis of our times”.

“We need global solidarity every step of the way,” he said, echoing the plea for developed countries to support those with fewer resources.

“A vaccine must be global public good,” Guterres said.

“Vaccines, tests and therapies are more than life savers. They are economy savers and society savers.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian democracy is being hollowed out
Oct 26, 2020 06:57 IST
Recovered from Covid? Get flu shot to keep pollution impact at bay: Experts
Oct 26, 2020 03:21 IST
Delhi chokes on particles as farm fires rage in Punjab and Haryana
Oct 26, 2020 04:02 IST
Hit by pandemic, India’s circuses forced to walk financial tightrope
Oct 26, 2020 03:21 IST

latest news

WHO chief warns against ‘vaccine nationalism’
Oct 26, 2020 06:56 IST
BB 14 contestant Naina says she won’t be comfortable flirting with Salman
Oct 26, 2020 06:55 IST
Fire set in Boston ballot drop box; FBI asked to investigate
Oct 26, 2020 06:53 IST
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik says Salman’s family loved FIR
Oct 26, 2020 06:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.