Who has short shorts: Elon Musk sells them for real at $69.42

A pair of the limited edition satin shorts would cost “Only $69.420” Musk tweeted -- a likely reference to the $420 per share price that he had offered shareholders in 2018 to take the company private.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 10:29 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar,

Musk has repeatedly joked about “short shorts” to short sellers who took positions against Tesla. (Bloomberg File Photo )

Elon Musk made good on a promise to produce a pair of “short shorts” to mark his triumph against investors who had bet against Tesla Inc., unveiling the item Sunday among the range of branded apparel for sale on the electric-car maker’s online store.

A pair of the limited edition satin shorts would cost “Only $69.420” Musk tweeted -- a likely reference to the $420 per share price that he had offered shareholders in 2018 to take the company private. That offer, made over a series of tweets, sparked off a Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit.

“Run like the wind or entertain like Liberace with our red satin and gold trim design,” read a blurb describing the shorts, which come in various sizes. “Enjoy exceptional comfort from the closing bell.”

Following Musk’s initial tweet, which was “liked” by Twitter users over 41,000 times, Tesla’s online store was temporarily unable to process orders for the item.



 

 

Musk has repeatedly joked about “short shorts” to short sellers who took positions against Tesla, such as hedge fund manager David Einhorn.

Tesla shares have surged 189% this year.

