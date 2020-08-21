Sections
WHO hopes Covid-19 can be over in two years, chief Tedros says

WHO hopes Covid-19 can be over in two years, chief Tedros says

More than 22.81 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 793,382​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 22:10 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Geneva

“Our situation now with more technology, of course with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading, it can move fast,” the WHO chief said. (Reuters Photo)

The World Health Organization hopes the coronavirus crisis can be over in less than two years, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

The Spanish flu that hit in 1918 took two years to end, he said.

“Our situation now with more technology, of course with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading, it can move fast,” he said.

“At the same time we have the technology and knowledge to stop it.”



