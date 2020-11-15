Who is Rudy Giuliani and how he is trying to give Trump a second term

Former New York city mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to US president Donald Trump, speaks after media announced Joe Biden’s win in 2020 US presidential election, in, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US. (Reuters)

Early Sunday morning, US President Donald Trump tweeted, “I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives!”

Giuliani has become a common name in Trump’s tweets as the 76-year-old is his personal attorney and is fighting all the cases filed by the Trump campaign related to voter fraud and election malfunction in the recently concluded presidential election.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rudy Giuliani:

Early career

Giuliani has been a criminal prosecutor and the mayor of New York during 9/11 who few people disputed had earned his honorary knighthood and title of America’s Mayor. After completing his term in New York, Giuliani embarked on a career on the speaking circuit, demanding as much as $200,000 per engagement. After this, he launched a failed attempt at the presidency, ending up with just one delegate to his name.

Trump campaign and Giuliani

Trump’s campaign for the presidency in 2016 offered Giuliani a chance at reinvention and this is where Trump and his friendship began. He also advised the president on the legality of his “Muslim ban” and he helped Trump dig up dirt on the Biden family’s connection to Ukraine during the 2020 campaign.

Giuliani’s role now

As the presidency has slipped away from Trump, Giuliani has taken the role of reinstating Trump in the White House with legal cases and tweets like, “682K mail-in ballots in Philidelphia and Allegheny County were counted WITHOUT observers present. A direct violation of a Court Order. UNCONSTITUTIONAL and irredeemably compromised.”

CNN even reported that many in the Trump White House believe that Giuliani’s career and future depends on his ability to prove that election fraud happened in the 2020 election. The failure to prove the same would end not only Trump’s presidency but with it Giuliani’s career as well.