Sections
Home / World News / WHO launches review of Covid-19 pandemic response after Trump criticism

WHO launches review of Covid-19 pandemic response after Trump criticism

The panel will present an interim report in November.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 18:33 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh,

WHO has come under fire for its response to the coronavirus outbreak from President Donald Trump who is pulling the US out of the global group (REUTERS)

The World Health Organization named leaders of an independent panel to review its response to the Covid-19 pandemic that has been criticized by the US.

Helen Clark, former prime minister of New Zealand, and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former president of Liberia, were selected as co-chairs, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a meeting with member-states. The panel will present an interim report in November.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

WHO has come under fire for its response to the coronavirus outbreak from President Donald Trump who is pulling the US out of the global group, saying that it’s too close to China. Tedros has responded that the agency acted appropriately with the information it had and the rest of the world had plenty of time to prepare to fight the outbreak.

Clark and Johnson Sirleaf, who were chosen in consultation with experts and member countries, will pick the rest of the committee, Tedros said. He suggested that in addition to the interim report, the panel will provide monthly updates. The panel will review the international response to the pandemic, including that of the WHO. The full report is expected in May.



“It’s time for a very honest reflection,” Tedros said in the meeting. “All of us must look in the mirror. The WHO, every member state, all involved in the response, everyone. Are we ready to learn the big lessons?”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Disneyland issues safety guidelines as it prepares to reopen on July 11
Jul 09, 2020 19:49 IST
Tamil Nadu reports 4,231 new Covid cases, state tally past 1.26 lakh mark
Jul 09, 2020 19:49 IST
Jagdeep’s grandson Meezaan mourns his death, shares priceless memory
Jul 09, 2020 19:47 IST
Average global temperature could rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius in next 5 years: WMO
Jul 09, 2020 19:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.