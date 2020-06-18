Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / WHO official says malaria drug won’t stop coronavirus deaths

WHO official says malaria drug won’t stop coronavirus deaths

Dr. Swaminathan said in a press briefing on Thursday that there is still a gap in determining whether hydroxychloroquine has a role at all in prevention or minimizing the severity of the illness in early infection or even in preventing it.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 17:40 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by : Jasra Afreen, London

FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, a researcher at Protein Sciences reaches for a vial in a lab in Meriden, Conn. The biotech company is currently researching a vaccine for COVID-19. As the race for a vaccine against the new coronavirus intensifies, many rich countries are rushing to the front of the line by placing advance orders for the inevitably limited supply to guarantee their citizens are immunized first. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File) (AP)

The World Health Organisation’s top scientist says it’s now been definitively proven that the cheap malaria drug hydroxychloroquine the drug favoured by President Donald Trump doesn’t work in stopping deaths among people hospitalized with the new coronavirus.

But Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said there could still be a role for the drug in preventing people from catching Covid-19 in the first place and noted that clinical trials testing hydroxychloroquine’s role in this are ongoing.

Swaminathan said in a press briefing on Thursday that there is still a gap in determining whether hydroxychloroquine has a role at all in prevention or minimizing the severity of the illness in early infection or even in preventing it.She says: “We don’t know that as yet. And we need to complete those large trials and get the data,” she said, referring to several other trials not being conducted by WHO.

The UN health agency announced this week that it is suspending the hydroxychloroquine arm of its own trial testing various experimental therapies for Covid-19, referring to previous results from a large UK trial and a separate analysis of evidence on the drug.The other drugs being tested by WHO, including treatments used in the past for Ebola and AIDS, are still being pursued.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kharar SDM honours 50 Covid-19 warriors under Mission Fateh
Jun 18, 2020 18:24 IST
Bajaj Auto rides in Pulsar 125 Split Seat at ₹79,091
Jun 18, 2020 18:26 IST
Heartbreak coach Keishorne Scott teaches how to build lasting relationships
Jun 18, 2020 18:22 IST
This huge gorilla sculpture is made of chocolate. Watch video to see how
Jun 18, 2020 18:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.