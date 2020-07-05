Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / WHO reports record daily increase in global Covid-19 cases, up more than 212,000

WHO reports record daily increase in global Covid-19 cases, up more than 212,000

The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 08:22 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Geneva

A waitress takes the temperature of customers as they arrive to eat at restaurants are permitted to offer al fresco dining as part of phase 2 reopening during the coronavirus disease outbreak in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City, US. (REUTERS)

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mira Rajput says the Complan ad is Shahid Kapoor’s real throwback
Jul 05, 2020 08:21 IST
Rajasthan govt cancels UG, PG exams
Jul 05, 2020 08:19 IST
Priyanka Chopra and Sussanne Khan’s Instagram chat is full of support
Jul 05, 2020 08:10 IST
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
Jul 05, 2020 08:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.