Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / WHO’s emergency panel reviews coronavirus pandemic

WHO’s emergency panel reviews coronavirus pandemic

The World Health Organization grouping, comprising around 20 members and advisers, can propose new recommendations or amend existing ones.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 15:58 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Geneva

At least 17 million people have caught the virus, more than 660,000 have died, and infections are still rampant. (AP)

Six months after sounding its top alarm over the new coronavirus outbreak, the WHO’s emergency committee meets for a fourth time Friday to assess the raging pandemic.

The World Health Organization grouping, comprising around 20 members and advisers, can propose new recommendations or amend existing ones.

However, there is little doubt that the WHO will maintain the pandemic’s status as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) -- its highest level of alarm.

At least 17 million people have caught the virus, more than 660,000 have died, and infections are still rampant.



WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has stressed that the UN health agency had declared a top-level public health emergency on January 30, when there were fewer than 100 cases and no deaths outside China, where the virus first emerged.

The WHO has been sharply criticised for the length of time it took to declare a PHEIC.

The United States, which accused the organisation of being too close to China, officially began its withdrawal from the organisation in July.

The agency has also been criticised for recommendations deemed late or contradictory, in particular on wearing masks, or the modes of transmission of the virus.

The WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove said Thursday that the organisation had reacted immediately to the first signs of the pandemic, mobilising its forces to act and inform.

Alongside her, the WHO’s emergencies director Michael Ryan said he had been surprised by how slowly some countries reacted.

“We did focus in the early days of this crisis on really driving our technical and operational assistance to countries that we would traditionally feel that need that assistance,” he said.

“If I could go back and change anything, I think we would have also been better served to be offering that operational and technical assistance to countries where I think we made some assumptions about capacities that existed,” he said.

cf/rjm/ach

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Legal notices to Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar over Covid-19 scam allegation and all the latest news
Jul 31, 2020 16:59 IST
Jodhpur residential areas face landslide threat: Study
Jul 31, 2020 16:56 IST
Hulkenberg to race at British GP after Perez tests positive
Jul 31, 2020 16:49 IST
Cat perfectly demonstrates how to wind up its hooman parent. Watch
Jul 31, 2020 16:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.