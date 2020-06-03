WHO says anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine’s coronavirus trials to resume

Sections
The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that clinical trials of the drug hydroxychloroquine will resume, having been suspended pending a safety review in the search for coronavirus treatments.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 21:58 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh, Geneva

Clinical trials of the drug hydroxychloroquine was suspended pending a safety review in the search for coronavirus treatments. (File photo)

“On the basis of the available mortality data... the executive group will communicate with the principal investigators in the trial about resuming the hydroxychloroquine arm,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news briefing.

