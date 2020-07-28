Sections
WHO says Covid-19 pandemic is 'one big wave', not seasonal

WHO says Covid-19 pandemic is 'one big wave', not seasonal

Margaret Harris also warned against thinking in terms of virus waves, saying: “It’s going to be one big wave. It’s going to go up and down a bit. The best thing is to flatten it and turn it into just something lapping at your feet.”

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 16:42 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Geneva

James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab. (AP)

The World Health Organization on Tuesday warned against complacency about new coronavirus transmission in the northern hemisphere summer, saying that this virus did not behave like influenza that tended to follow seasonal trends.

“People are still thinking about seasons. What we all need to get our heads around is this is a new virus and...this one is behaving differently,” Margaret Harris told a virtual briefing in Geneva, urging vigilance in applying measures to slow transmission that is spreading via mass gatherings.

She also warned against thinking in terms of virus waves, saying: “It’s going to be one big wave. It’s going to go up and down a bit. The best thing is to flatten it and turn it into just something lapping at your feet.”

