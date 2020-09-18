Sections
Home / World News /

WHO says Covid-19 situation in Europe ‘very serious’. Second lockdown in UK?

With restricted number of international planes flying between India and several European countries, the situation is worrying for India too.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 15:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In August, protesters in London too out a demonstration against the lockdown and use of face masks, amid the Covid-19 outbreak (REUTERS)

After World Health Organization expressed concerns over the accelerating number of cases in Europe, the UK government said it is mulling a ‘short period’ of tighter restrictions likely to be announced next week.

Here is all you need to know about the second wave of Covid-19 in Europe

* More than half of European countries have reported more than 10 per cent increase in cases in the past two weeks.

* WHO’s regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said, “We have a very serious situation unfolding before us.”



* Weekly cases have now exceeded the March numbers when Covid-19 was in a peak in Europe.

* This is a wake-up call for all of us, Hans Kluge has said.

Also Read | ‘This is a big moment:’ UK government cautions on coronavirus

* On Wednesday, France reported 9,874 cases — highest daily cases reported so far in France.

* The second wave is being seen as a direct result of resuming several activities across Europe, including the resumption of schools.

