WHO says Covid-19 situation in Europe ‘very serious’. Second lockdown in UK?
With restricted number of international planes flying between India and several European countries, the situation is worrying for India too.
After World Health Organization expressed concerns over the accelerating number of cases in Europe, the UK government said it is mulling a ‘short period’ of tighter restrictions likely to be announced next week.
Here is all you need to know about the second wave of Covid-19 in Europe
* More than half of European countries have reported more than 10 per cent increase in cases in the past two weeks.
* WHO’s regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said, “We have a very serious situation unfolding before us.”
* Weekly cases have now exceeded the March numbers when Covid-19 was in a peak in Europe.
* This is a wake-up call for all of us, Hans Kluge has said.
Also Read | ‘This is a big moment:’ UK government cautions on coronavirus
* On Wednesday, France reported 9,874 cases — highest daily cases reported so far in France.
* The second wave is being seen as a direct result of resuming several activities across Europe, including the resumption of schools.