Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / WHO says getting backing it needs as France, Germany express support

WHO says getting backing it needs as France, Germany express support

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Germany will be financially funding WHO along with France.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 16:46 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Geneva

Germany's Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn, flanked by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), speaks during a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland. (REUTERS)

France and Germany expressed their backing for the World Health Organization in fighting the coronavirus on Thursday, with Germany saying it will contribute some half billion euros in funding for the U.N. agency this year.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, talking at a news conference in Geneva, said the agency, widely criticised by the United States, was getting all the financial and political support it needed.

More than 9.44 million people have been reported to have been infected by the coronavirus globally and 481,672​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, Joseph Nasr, Silke Koltrowitz and Matthias Blamont; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Catherine Evans)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Public outcry over contentious environment ministry regulation
Jun 25, 2020 16:52 IST
WHO says getting backing it needs as France, Germany express support
Jun 25, 2020 16:46 IST
Sports Ministry withdraws provisional recognition of 54 NSFs after HC order
Jun 25, 2020 16:47 IST
When Farhan had named Sushant as the actor with the brightest future
Jun 25, 2020 16:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.