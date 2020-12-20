Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / WHO says in close contact with UK officials on new Covid-19 virus variant

WHO says in close contact with UK officials on new Covid-19 virus variant

A new strain of coronavirus identified in the United Kingdom is up to 70% more infectious but it is not thought to be more deadly and vaccines should still be effective, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists said on Saturday.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 13:49 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni, London

Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England and Patrick Vallance, UK government chief scientific adviser arrive to attend a news conference with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London ,Britain. (Reuters)

The World Health Organization said on Saturday it was in close contact with UK officials over a new Covid-19 virus variant.

“They’ll (UK officials) continue to share info & results of their analysis & ongoing studies. We’ll update Member States & public as we learn more about the characteristics of this virus variant & any implications”, WHO said in a tweet.

A new strain of coronavirus identified in the United Kingdom is up to 70% more infectious but it is not thought to be more deadly and vaccines should still be effective, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists said on Saturday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Wearing masks mandatory for next six months, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Nepal’s PM Oli springs a surprise on detractors, dissolves Parliament
by Shishir Gupta
Pak fisherman apprehended off Gujarat coast: BSF
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni

latest news

Hina on introducing boyfriend Rocky to her parents: ‘It came as a shock’
Send Ishant if he is fit: Gavaskar says Shami’s injury is ‘big problem’
by hindustantimes.com
XAT admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow at xatonline.in, here’s how to download
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Malaysia to sign deal for AstraZeneca vaccine
by Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.