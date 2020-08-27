Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / WHO says it is in talks with China’s BGI on Covid test kit after Swedish complaint

WHO says it is in talks with China’s BGI on Covid test kit after Swedish complaint

The World Health Organization said on Thursday it was looking into whether “observed irregularities” in a Covid-19 PCR swab test made by China’s BGI Biotechnology (Wuhan) Co, Ltd were linked to how it was used in Sweden.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 19:45 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Geneva

China’s BGI Genomics said on Wednesday its diagnostic coronavirus testing kit has “relatively high accuracy”, a day after Sweden said about 3,700 people received false positive results due to a fault in the company’s product. (File photo for representation)

The World Health Organization said on Thursday it was looking into whether “observed irregularities” in a Covid-19 PCR swab test made by China’s BGI Biotechnology (Wuhan) Co, Ltd were linked to how it was used in Sweden.

The WHO said it had asked the maker for a “root cause analysis”.

China’s BGI Genomics said on Wednesday its diagnostic coronavirus testing kit has “relatively high accuracy”, a day after Sweden said about 3,700 people received false positive results due to a fault in the company’s product.

The WHO, which has approved the tests for emergency use, said in reply to a Reuters query: “WHO was notified and has activated the complaint procedure for in vitro diagnostics ... to gauge if the observed irregularities were due to the way the test was used.



“Specifically, WHO has contacted the manufacturer and requested a root cause analysis... We are continuing the work with BGI to determine if further action is required,” it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JEE-NEET: To hold or not to hold
Aug 27, 2020 20:02 IST
Travel agent held for strangling ‘second’ wife to death in Pune
Aug 27, 2020 19:59 IST
The importance of the monsoon session
Aug 27, 2020 19:58 IST
Artsy Edinburgh, laid low by the virus, hopes for recovery
Aug 27, 2020 19:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.