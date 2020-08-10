Sections
Home / World News / WHO says it trusts G7 to act together on crises amid overhaul talk

WHO says it trusts G7 to act together on crises amid overhaul talk

The World Health Organization trusts powerful nations such as the Group of Seven to reach a consensus on how to approach health crises such as the coronavirus, Mike Ryan, head of WHO’s emergencies programme, said on Monday.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 18:08 IST

By Reuters, Geneva

Executive Director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergencies program Mike Ryan speaks at a news conference on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva, Switzerland February 6, 2020. (Reuters photo)

The World Health Organization trusts powerful nations such as the Group of Seven to reach a consensus on how to approach health crises such as the coronavirus, Mike Ryan, head of WHO’s emergencies programme, said on Monday.

France and Germany have quit talks on reforming the WHO in frustration at attempts by the United States to lead the negotiations, despite its decision to leave the WHO, three officials told Reuters.

The move is a setback for President Donald Trump as Washington, which holds the rotating chair of the G7, had hoped to issue a joint roadmap for a sweeping overhaul of the WHO in September, two months before the U.S. presidential election.

“We are all vulnerable to risks, we need to find global solutions,” Ryan said. “...We trust the G7 will play a major part in that in the months and years to come.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi; Rajasthan ‘truce’ soon
Aug 10, 2020 18:15 IST
Andhra’s new industrial policy to focus on manufacturing sector, generate jobs for locals
Aug 10, 2020 18:12 IST
Villagers oppose setting up of IIT Goa campus on forested stretch, warn those supporting the project
Aug 10, 2020 18:12 IST
Harpreet Singh is carving the Punjabi music and film industry with creative content
Aug 10, 2020 18:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.