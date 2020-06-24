Sections
WHO says UK coronavirus testing system is ‘capable’

“Testing in the UK has increased, the surveillance system is capable of understanding where the UK is,” Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization told a news briefing.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 22:27 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Jasra Afreen, Geneva

“The UK is listening to the science,” Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization said. (REUTERS)

Britain’s coronavirus testing programme could help to give a picture of how the virus spread of the virus in the country, Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) emergencies programme, said on Wednesday.

“Testing in the UK has increased, the surveillance system is capable of understanding where the UK is,” he told a news briefing, adding that many countries including Britain had “fought hard” and were making a “steady” exit from lockdown.

“The UK is taking a stepwise approach, the UK is listening to the science,” Ryan said.

