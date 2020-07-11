Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / WHO sees infections rise by record 228k in one day

WHO sees infections rise by record 228k in one day

In the US, which is driving the global surge in numbers, President Donald Trump has decided to no longer resist wearing a mask even as the country continued to witness a rise in new Covid-19 infections, which went up by a record 65,551 in one day.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 04:34 IST

By Agencies, Washington/Geneva

A visitor wearing a face mask takes a selfie in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum in Paris. (AFP)

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 228,102 in the last 24 hours.

In the US, which is driving the global surge in numbers, President Donald Trump has decided to no longer resist wearing a mask even as the country continued to witness a rise in new Covid-19 infections, which went up by a record 65,551 in one day.

Trump told Fox News that he will wear a mask during a likely visit to the Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, in the adjoining state of Maryland, on Saturday. “You’re in a hospital, so I think it’s a very appropriate thing (to wear a mask),” he said.

The US president had been refusing to use a facial covering since early March.



The US has a total caseload of more than 3.1 million, with at least 133,000 deaths.

Remdesivir Linked to 62% fall in death Risk

Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir reduced mortality risk for Covid-19 patients by 62% compared to standard care, according to a new analysis of trial data released by the drugmaker.

The analysis compared late-stage trial data with real-world treatment. Gilead will present the findings at the Virtual Covid-19 Conference as part of the 23rd International AIDS Conference.

The analysis showed the death rate for patients treated with remdesivir was 7.6% on day 14 compared with 12.5% among patients not taking remdesivir. The analysis found 74.4% of remdesivir-treated patients recovered by day 14, as against 59% of patients receiving the standard of care alone.

The WHO said on Friday that it is still possible to bring coronavirus outbreaks under control, even though case numbers have more than doubled in the past six weeks. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the examples of Italy, Spain, South Korea and India’s biggest slum showed that however bad a outbreak was, the virus could still be reined in through aggressive action. “In the last six weeks cases have more than doubled,” Tedros told a virtual press conference in Geneva. However, “there are many examples that it can still be brought back under control”, said Tedros.

In Singapore, a general election was held on Friday under the cloud of the pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhiwala: Amid despair, there’s hope
Jul 11, 2020 05:16 IST
Amrapali to get up to Rs 1,000 crore fund infusion
Jul 11, 2020 05:13 IST
Factory output shrank at a lower pace in May
Jul 11, 2020 05:08 IST
NIA names IS operative in TN cop’s murder case
Jul 11, 2020 05:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.