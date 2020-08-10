Sections
Home / World News / WHO sends USD 1.7 million worth protective equipment to Lebanon

WHO sends USD 1.7 million worth protective equipment to Lebanon

Last week, a powerful explosion occurred at the port of Beirut, killing at least 158 people and injuring over 6,000, per the latest estimates.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 19:29 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai, Geneva

Debris are seen in the port area after a blast in Beirut, Lebanon, August 10, 2020. (REUTERS)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has sent to Lebanon USD 1.7 million worth of protective equipment to help fight COVID-19, as well as humanitarian aid after the deadly explosion in Beirut, the body’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

“From our strategic stockpile in Dubai, WHO immediately sent surgical and major trauma supplies. We released funds from the contingency fund for emergencies. Our staff are on the ground supporting the assessment of the impact on the health sector with Lebanese and other UN partners. We are shipping USD 1.7 million worth of PPE (personal protective equipment) items to support COVID and humanitarian supplies that were destroyed by the blast,” Ghebreyesus said during a press briefing.

Last week, a powerful explosion occurred at the port of Beirut, killing at least 158 people and injuring over 6,000, per the latest estimates.

According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014. Multiple countries, including Russia, have already offered their assistance in dealing with the consequences of the blast.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

1 killed, several others trapped after blast destroys several houses in Baltimore in US
Aug 10, 2020 21:14 IST
No sympathy can be shown to drug peddlers: HC
Aug 10, 2020 21:13 IST
Madhuri completes 36 years in Bollywood, reveals her favourite song, film
Aug 10, 2020 21:06 IST
This absurd Twitter account shows people gripping food with force
Aug 10, 2020 21:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.