Home / World News / WHO states agree to independent probe of Covid-19 response

Countries taking part in the WHO’s annual assembly, held virtually for the first time, adopted a resolution by consensus calling.

Updated: May 19, 2020 17:57 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Geneva Switzerland

This comes as US criticism mounted over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)

World Health Organisation member states agreed Tuesday to an independent probe into the UN agency’s Covid-19 response as US criticism mounted over its handling of the pandemic.

Countries taking part in the WHO’s annual assembly, held virtually for the first time, adopted a resolution by consensus calling for an “impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation” of the international response to the crisis, including a probe of WHO actions and “their timelines pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

